Washington is the 48th UCLA faculty member to achieve one of the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine

Dr. Donna L. Washington, has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine, one of the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine. Washington is director of the Health Equity-QUERI National Partnered Evaluation Center at the Veterans Health Administration and professor of medicine at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System and the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Election to the academy recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service. Washington was chosen for groundbreaking research that has enhanced understanding of the health and health care needs of U.S. military veterans and helped to ensure equitable access to the highest quality health care and outcomes for this diverse population. Her work informs health policy and strategic planning initiatives to eliminate health disparities by sex, race and ethnicity.

“We are incredibly proud of Dr. Washington’s election to the National Academy of Medicine,” said Dr. Steven Dubinett, dean of the Geffen School of Medicine. “Her dedication to advancing health equity and improving health care for veterans is truly inspiring and reflects the core values of UCLA Health.”

Washington is among 90 regular members and 10 international members elected by the National Academy of Medicine during its annual meeting on Oct. 21, which brings the academy’s total membership to more than 2,400, including 48 members from UCLA.

New members are elected by current members through a process that recognizes major contributions to the advancement of medical sciences, health care and public health. The academy ensures a diversity of talent among its membership, with at least one-quarter of members selected from fields outside the health professions, such as law, engineering, social sciences and the humanities.