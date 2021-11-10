Around 100 veterans and military-connected Bruins gathered Nov. 9 for an outdoor breakfast at UCLA’s annual Veterans Day Celebration. In line with the campus community’s return to in-person activities on campus, this year’s celebration focused on rebuilding personal connections to serve those who have served the nation.

Michael Levine, UCLA’s interim executive vice chancellor and provost, reminded attendees about the resources UCLA offers for those who have served, while generations of UCLA veterans socialized with each other and the Bruin Buggy handed out COVID-19 face coverings featuring a likeness of Joe Bruin.

For five years in a row, UCLA has been named the No. 1 public university for veterans by U.S. News and World Report.