Early this morning a water main break on Sunset Boulevard caused water to flow onto campus. Los Angeles Department of Water and Power successfully shut down the broken pipe, thereby containing the situation.

UCLA has initiated clean-up and asks that the following areas be avoided: Sunset Boulevard between Veteran and Hilgard avenues, parking structures 4 and 7, the intramural field and Drake Stadium.

UCLA will keep people informed as LADWP makes repairs and roadways and parking structures reopen.