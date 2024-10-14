Separate fact from fiction regarding “weather control” (spoiler: humans can’t control the weather) with UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain in his live Q&A on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m. PT. The devastating hurricanes in the southeast have turned up the volume on false claims about the government controlling the weather. Come for a nuanced conversation about real vs. fake.
YouTube Office Hours with Daniel Swain
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET
Topics:
- Direct weather control (fake)
- Indirect weather modification (limited, such as cloud seeding)
- Long-term weather influence via climate change (very real)
- A pause in the record Western heat
- A California weather and wildfire-outlook update
Join live to ask questions in the chat, or catch up later with the recording at the same link.