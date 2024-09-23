Dr. Keith Norris was in his 20s when both of his parents died from heart-related disease. It was a seminal moment in a career focused in part on equity in clinical trials – studies involving patients that evaluate the effectiveness and safety of medicines, devices or lifestyles to prevent or treat disease.

“I wondered whether my parents could have benefitted had more clinical trials during that time involved patients who were Black,” Dr. Norris says.

When researchers are trying to determine if a new medication is effective, data points like blood pressure can act as strong informational signposts, Dr. Norris says. But when it comes to how race and ethnicity impact results, the data may not be as obvious.

Dr. Norris and Dr. Arleen Brown, both distinguished professors of medicine, are leading work to address representation in medical research and to ensure equitable healthcare. They co-direct the UCLA Clinical and Translational Science Institute Community Engagement Research Program.

The program supports researchers in designing more inclusive clinical trials through large investments that are critical to success, such as helping study participants overcome transportation issues and bringing internet access to a rural community. Experts can also help with regulatory and other process-related challenges.

Norris and Brown write about their work in the fall issue of U Magazine. Their article can be read in its entirety here.