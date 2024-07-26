Wildfire smoke is once again drifting hundreds of miles into unexpected places, with fires in Canada dimming the skies not only to the north but also as far as Denver, Chicago and Cheyenne. The smoke is especially dangerous for people with existing lung conditions, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, says UCLA Health pulmonologist Dr. May-Lin Wilgus:

“Wildfire pollution can affect people over an area 10 to 15 times larger than the actual fire. Inhalation of that smoke can cause airway inflammation, and in people with asthma or COPD can lead to worse respiratory symptoms including cough, wheeze, and breathlessness.”

“A big part of the danger of wildfire pollution is the intensity of the exposure. The amount of pollution released can be many-fold higher than the routine air pollution we’re exposed to from other sources.”

“Every year, I see an influx of patients with asthma and COPD whose symptoms are exacerbated by wildfires. I see the devastating toll wildfire pollution takes on my patients, many of whom describe lingering symptoms for months. People who are vulnerable to wildfire smoke should: “Monitor air quality reports; “Make sure you have enough medication to get you through the wildfire season; “Consult with your doctor about an action plan if your symptoms exacerbate during a fire; “Avoid spending time outdoors if you live in an affected area; “When indoors, keep windows and doors closed with air conditioning on, and use portable HEPA air filters; “Seek emergency care for severe symptoms, such as breathlessness, chest pain, low levels of oxygen, wheezing, or excessive coughing.”



