UCLA researchers speaking at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections have presented the first case of a U.S. woman living with HIV-1 that is in remission.

The woman, who was diagnosed with acute HIV in 2013 and acute myeloid leukemia in 2017, received umbilical cord blood cells as a treatment for her cancer. The leukemia has been in remission for four-and-a-half years, and there has been no rebound of HIV in the 14 months since antiretroviral therapy ended.

The woman was part of a multicenter study that was funded by the National Institutes of Health and led by Dr. Yvonne Bryson, chief of pediatric infiectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital.

Read the full news release.