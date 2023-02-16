Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael Beck, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Monroe Gorden Jr. and Interim Chief of the UCLA Police Department John Thomas shared the following message following the Feb. 13 shooting at Michigan State University.

This week’s shooting at Michigan State University took the lives of three individuals and left several others critically injured. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and the entire Spartan community. These incidents occur far too frequently in our country, and we grieve these terrible losses no matter where they occur. In this case, a senseless act of violence took place on a campus not unlike our own.

We cannot predict such violence, but we can take steps to be prepared if we are faced with a similar situation. UCLA offers trainings designed to make our campus safer and provide valuable resources that can be helpful, on or off campus. We encourage campus community members to learn about and use these resources.

For more information on resources and training, please visit https://ucla.app.box.com/v/emergency-resources-support.