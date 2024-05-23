Mary Osako, vice chancellor for UCLA Strategic Communications, said:
“We’re aware of demonstration activity on the Kerckhoff patio. Our safety personnel are on site and actively monitoring the situation.”
Mary Osako, vice chancellor for UCLA Strategic Communications, said:
“We’re aware of demonstration activity on the Kerckhoff patio. Our safety personnel are on site and actively monitoring the situation.”
Get top research & news headlines four days a week.
(Check your inbox or spam filter for confirmation.)
Subscribe to a UCLA Newsroom RSS feed and our story headlines will be automatically delivered to your news reader.All RSS Feeds