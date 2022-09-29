Updated at 6:36 p.m. Shortly after noon today, UCLA Fire and UC Police Department responded to an environmental hazard incident at the molecular sciences building. As a precaution, people were evacuated from the building. There are no reported injuries or immediate threat associated with this incident. At this time the situation is stable.
Top UCLA News
Stay Connected
Sign up for a daily briefing
Get top research & news headlines four days a week.
(Check your inbox or spam filter for confirmation.)
Subscribe to a UCLA Newsroom RSS feed and our story headlines will be automatically delivered to your news reader.All RSS Feeds