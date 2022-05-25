Two years have passed since the brutal murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers, four of whom have since been convicted. While this terrible crime has brought greater attention to policing and systemic racism in America, appalling examples of racial hatred and the toll it takes — like the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, earlier this month — remind us how deeply rooted racism is in our society and how much work all of us must do. UCLA will continue to work to create a community on our campus and beyond that upholds equity, diversity, inclusion and justice for all as core values. This requires commitment, self-reflection and a willingness to change for the better on behalf of our institution and our entire community. As Bruins, we are dedicated to this important work.