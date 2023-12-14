Aditya Grover and Saadia Gabriel, assistant professors of computer science at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, have been named to the 2024 Forbes 30 Under 30 list for science. Shohini Kundu, an assistant professor at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, was selected for finance.

Grover, 29, has done pioneering work in developing artificial intelligence models for scientific simulation. Gabriel, 28, heads a research lab that designs AI systems to help improve online safety and equity. Kundu, 28 specializes in financial intermediation, corporate finance and macroeconomics and has presented to government agencies to help inform policy.

Aditya Grover. Since joining the engineering school in 2021, Grover has taught multiple courses — even developing his own on AI and climate change in 2022. Earlier this year, he spearheaded the first AI-based weather and climate model, ClimaX, which can be used to make weather forecasts, analyze atmospheric data and predict climate patterns. He also directs the Machine Intelligence group, which focuses on developing AI systems that can interact and reason with limited supervision.

Saadia Gabriel. Gabriel, who will begin teaching at the engineering school in summer 2024, founded the Misinformation, AI & Responsible Society Lab to better understand how AI impacts human belief systems and to design systems that can recognize and function across cultural barriers. She has also collaborated with Microsoft researchers to develop (De)ToxiGen, a generative AI-powered software product that allows online content moderators to detect hate speech, false information and toxic language.

Shohini Kundu. Before her appointment at UCLA Anderson in 2021, Kundu obtained both a doctorate in finance and an M.B.A. from University of Chicago Booth School of Business by the time she was 25. She has presented her research to multiple government agencies, including the Federal Reserve Board, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. In recent research, Kundu has exposed systemic risks from collateralized loan obligations.