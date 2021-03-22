What a difference a year makes. A day short of the one-year anniversary of the moment the pandemic response all but stilled the UCLA campus came an eruption of pure joy that Bruins everywhere could savor.

Beginning in the late afternoon of March 19, thousands of high school seniors learned that years of toil, sweat, tears and dedication had paid off — they were accepted into the UCLA Class of 2025.

Cue internet elation. Here we share just a few of our favorite social media screams, jumps, dances, hugs and (possibly contagious) #UCLAbound tears. Congratulations, brand new Bruins!

I am #UCLAbound! 💙💛 @UCLA @UCLAAdmission Thank you to everyone who has supported me during these past four years. I love you all. And yes, I ugly cry... pic.twitter.com/YwjB1lzufa — Tara Lam (@taralambchops) March 20, 2021

TL sleep? Posting my @UCLA reaction from last night 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/paJg6a1H1j — Ethan Kelly (@EthanCKelly) March 20, 2021