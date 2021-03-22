What a difference a year makes. A day short of the one-year anniversary of the moment the pandemic response all but stilled the UCLA campus came an eruption of pure joy that Bruins everywhere could savor.

Beginning in the late afternoon of March 19, thousands of high school seniors learned that years of toil, sweat, tears and dedication had paid off — they were accepted into the UCLA Class of 2025.

Cue internet elation. Here we share just a few of our favorite social media screams, jumps, dances, hugs and (possibly contagious) #UCLAbound tears. Congratulations, brand new Bruins!

@noah_simmons

#uclabound

♬ original sound - Noah

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gina Ochoa (@gina8a_84)

 

@cari_the_tokker

ucla decision reaction 💙💛🥲 #ucla #collegedecision #ucla2025 #uclabound #bruins #uc

♬ original sound - carissa

 

 

 

 

@saraacortesa

#greenscreenvideo I got in to my dream school today!! All of the hard work paid off, I can’t believe it. #ucla2025 #babybruin #uclabound

♬ original sound - carrigan ☁️☁️

 

@kennedyjat

y’all i got into ucla 😩🥲😏

♬ original sound - Christeltonoki

 

@thiccbelgianwaffles

lol right after this video ended my mom yelled at me for screaming at 5 in the morning💙💛 #ucla #ucla2025 #uclabound #collegedecision #ucla25 #co2021

♬ original sound - mansa musa’s girlfriend

 

@stella.foreman

shaking #ucla #ucla2025 #fyp

♬ original sound - stella- she/her

 

@leslierachell30

watch me getting accepted into one of my dream schools 😳 no me lo creo! #uclaacceptance #ucla #uclaadmissionsdecisions #collegeadmissions #uc

♬ sonido original - Leslie Rachel ✨

 

@riptheavocados

THIS IS PERHAPS THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE #ucla2025 #ucla #collegedecisionreaction

♬ pluto projector x self control - veggibeats