“Dean Wazzan was a great man, a great engineer and a great leader of our school,” said UCLA professor Panagiotis Christofides. “He was our dean when I joined the school in 1996, and he was always kind and very supportive to all faculty.”

A.R. Frank Wazzan, a distinguished professor emeritus of the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering who served as the school’s dean for 15 years, died Oct. 1 from natural causes. He was 88.



Wazzan was an internationally recognized researcher in nuclear material, thermal hydraulics and stability of laminar flows. He worked on the design of underwater weapon systems for the U.S. Navy and pressurized underwater nuclear reactors for commercial applications. He studied nuclear radiation’s effect on electronic materials and communication satellites, and conducted theoretical experiments to strengthen rocket boosters and satellites against laser and microwave weapon attacks. Wazzan was also an in-demand consultant for, among others, the Department of Defense through the RAND Corporation, the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, the French Atomic Energy Commission and electric utilities in France.

Upon receiving his doctorate from UC Berkeley in 1963, Wazzan joined the then-UCLA College of Engineering the same year as an assistant professor. He taught a broad range of courses, including thermodynamics, propulsion and material properties. Over the next nearly four decades, he built a successful career in the school of engineering, becoming an assistant dean in 1978, associate dean in 1981, acting dean in 1986 and as the school’s sixth permanent dean in 1987 — a position he held until 2001.

Under Wazzan’s leadership, a graduate program in biomedical engineering was established, and he oversaw successful faculty recruitment efforts, particularly in emerging areas at the time, such as micro-electromechanical systems. He was also instrumental in the construction of the Engineering IV building and helped set in motion the designs for the Engineering V building, which now stands where Engineering I used to be.

“Over his illustrious career, Frank championed keeping Southern California an epicenter of scientific innovation by advocating for and convening the faculty, legislation and budgets necessary to do so,” said Ah-Hyung “Alissa” Park, the Ronald and Valerie Sugar Dean of Engineering. “His leadership and mentorship will be greatly missed.”

Born Oct. 17, 1935, in Latakia, French Mandate Syria, Wazzan attended the American Mission School until he was 17. In 1953, he moved to Germany to study at Frankfurt University and immigrated to the United States two years later. He began his studies at Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, before moving across the country to UC Berkeley, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering in 1959. During his undergraduate studies, he spent time in Los Angeles and took classes at UCLA.

He continued at UC Berkeley for graduate school, first earning a master’s degree in mechanical engineering and aeronautic sciences in 1961, followed by a doctorate in engineering science two years later.

In 1962, Wazzan met his wife, Jocelyne, on what was his final trip to Syria. They corresponded for two years before getting married in 1964. Throughout their lives, the pair actively donated time and resources to Les Amies, a nonprofit that supports the Children’s Institute, St. Vincent Meals on Wheels, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and UCLA Health, as well as community programs through their church, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Westwood. The avid travelers, who visited more than two dozen countries, were longtime members of Los Angeles Country Club and the Bel-Air Bay Club.

“Dr. Wazzan was an excellent researcher, educator, administrator and mentor,” said Vijay Dhir, mechanical and aerospace engineering distinguished professor emeritus and former UCLA Samueli dean, who led the school from 2002 through 2016. “He made major efforts to raise the profile of the school, including the creation of endowed chairs, recruitment of many outstanding faculty and enhancement of the infrastructure. He was a significant figure in the school’s history, and I appreciated his friendship and leadership, as I know many others in the school also did.”

Wazzan retired from UCLA in 2003 but remained a fixture at the school as he continued to work on research projects. A plaque commemorating his 15 years as the school’s dean was placed outside Boelter Hall in the Court of Sciences.

“Dean Wazzan was a great man, a great engineer and a great leader of our school,” said Panagiotis Christofides, a distinguished professor and chair of the chemical and biomolecular engineering department. “He was our dean when I joined the school in 1996, and he was always kind and very supportive to all faculty.”

Among the many awards and recognitions Wazzan received are a Guggenheim Fellowship in 1966, which supported his studies of magnetic interaction in solids at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark; a “Favorite Professor” Award in 1977 from the undergraduate organization the Engineering Society of the University of California; and a Gold Medal Award at the first International Meeting on Nuclear Power Plants in Commercial Operations. He was a fellow of the American Nuclear Society and an associate fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

Wazzan was preceded in death by Jocelyne, who passed away in 2020. He is survived by his children Paul and Natasha, daughter-in-law Dawn, son-in-law Tim and eight grandchildren. A celebration of life service has been set for Nov. 27 at the Los Angeles Country Club.