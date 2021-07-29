The UCLA Paul I. and Hisako Terasaki Center for Japanese Studies will launch the Irene Hirano Inouye Award in 2022 in honor of the life and work of the celebrated leader in philanthropy, community engagement and advancing social causes, who was the founding chair of the Terasaki Center board of advisors.

A memorial lecture will be delivered by the award recipient in recognition of the individual’s significant and lasting contributions to U.S.–Japan relations in an area that includes, but is not limited to, academia, business, the creative arts, international relations, medicine and science.

“Ms. Hirano Inouye’s tremendous service to the Japanese American community, U.S.–Japanese relations and Japanese studies had a significant impact on UCLA, for which I am deeply grateful,” said UCLA Chancellor Gene Block.

