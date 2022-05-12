Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UCLA Bike Week returns to campus this month with a series of events featuring giveaways, tune-ups, advice, free food and more. UCLA Transportation’s annual celebration, which coincides with May’s National Bike Month, supports veteran Bruin cyclists and encourages newcomers to give biking a try as a healthy activity and sustainable commuting option.

“This year, we’re celebrating biking anytime and anywhere,” said Emily Han, UCLA Transportation’s active transportation planner. “Whether you’re riding for fun, fitness or essential trips to work or school, you are part of a movement creating happier people and a healthier planet — and part of a connected community here at UCLA. And with gas prices sky high, now is the time to dump the pump and get pedaling.”

“Pit stops” around campus will feature complimentary refreshments and giveaways, including water bottles, biking gear and other items. Bike vendors will be on hand to provide tune-ups, and Bruins can get their questions answered about biking both to and on campus. The pit stops will be held at the following times:

Tuesday, May 17, from 7:30–9:30 a.m. at Westwood Boulevard and Le Conte Avenue

Wednesday, May 18, from 8:30­–10:30 a.m. at Lu Valle Commons on campus

In addition, the annual Bike Week luncheon will take place on Thursday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Wilson Plaza. The event, which has already reached full pre-registration capacity, provides UCLA bicyclists the opportunity to come together, enjoy a meal, get a free Bike Week T-shirt and build community.

Throughout May, UCLA Transportation’s social media channels will also feature biking tips and weekly contests. Bruins who follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram will have the chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card.

UCLA Transportation has been celebrating National Bike Month with Bike Week events since 2007. The campus, which has more than 3,500 bicycle parking spaces and 7 miles of bike routes and lanes, has been recognized by the League of American Bicyclists as a Gold Bicycle Friendly University for its efforts to promote safe and accessible cycling.

For more information on Bike Week, Bike Month and all the cycling amenities UCLA offers, visit UCLA Transportation’s Bicycling at UCLA page.