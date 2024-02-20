Since their debut last September at the UCLA Black Excellence football game against North Carolina Central University, a historically Black institution, the Bruinettes at UCLA have been carving out a new space for Black representation in student performances.

The group’s dance form, called danceline, dates back to 1968 in the South and incorporates West African movement, jazz, ballet and some hip-hop. While danceline groups have been a large part of the cultural experience at historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, they have been slow to emerge at other institutions.

Hear from members of the inaugural Bruinettes about why the creation of the team has been a milestone in UCLA’s history — and watch performance highlights.