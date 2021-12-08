On Dec. 11, UCLA is holding a hiring fair to try to fill more than 200 full-time positions

Have you ever wanted to work for UCLA? This weekend could be your chance.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, UCLA, in partnership with local non-profit employment center JVS SoCal, is holding a hiring fair to try to fill more than 200 full-time positions.

All prospective employees should bring their resumes and right-to-work documentation. At the fair, attendees will be able to discuss career opportunities. Dining services will be interviewing applicants, issuing offer letters and conducting onboarding at the fair, said Mary Sipple, talent strategy manager with campus human resources.

“With the constant bustling of students, staff and faculty, UCLA’s campus can often feel like a vibrant miniature city, with a diverse population and possible career paths,” said Michael Yates, manager, talent acquisition and workforce planning with campus human resources.

“The campus relies on dedicated staff to ensure that it continues to operate effectively and offers its employees all of the opportunities that come with working in such an environment,” Yates said. “Working at UCLA also affords employees the opportunity to make an impact at an organization with “a strong local, national and global impact.”

Many departments across campus are hiring including:

Food service, restaurants and catering

Housekeeping

Groundskeeping

Skilled labor/maintenance

Information technology services

Hotel service

Custodial and grounds

Events and transportation

Athletics

Administration

Marketing

Human resources

Conference sales

UCLA is looking to hire passionate people who bring an attitude of caring and curiosity to their work, said Sipple. While employees may enter with a shorter timeframe in mind, the hope is that these opportunities may develop into a career. There are staff education and development programs funded by the university designed to encourage professional development as well as opportunities to demonstrate leadership abilities. For instance, the culinary and dining team has an internal academy where employees can develop culinary and restaurant management skills.

Karina Rivas joined UCLA Dining in August after working as a storekeeper in her aunt’s shop. Encouraged by family members who also work in UCLA Dining, Rivas jumped at the opportunity to explore a new career as a food service worker in the new Epicuria at Covel residential dining hall.

She didn’t have previous experience in this area, but knew that training was available and that UCLA is a place with a supportive work environment that would provide her with opportunities to grow.

“I really enjoy this job. I get to interact with students and work with great people. I am grateful for that,” she said. “This work is really dynamic. You’re not always doing the same thing. You’re always learning and working in different areas, which is really nice.”

Each position offers health care, vacation and retirement benefits from day one, opportunities for growth, and a supportive and engaging work environment, Yates said. UCLA is the fourth-largest employer in Los Angeles County, and is widely recognized for its career growth opportunities in terms of advancement and salary.

UCLA also strongly values inclusion and upholding civil rights, said Sipple, with a vice chancellor’s office and workplace programs dedicated to affirming the university’s values of equity, diversity and inclusion. There are also affinity groups designed to create safer small communities within UCLA.

UCLA is also partnering with American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299, the union that represents service, patient care and skilled craft workers across the University of California, which provides additional paths for career growth and professional development.

There are also apprenticeships available for craft trades that work with individuals to fit their needs and support their growth, said Cruz Herrera, assistant director of payroll services for campus human resources.

“For instance, there are specific programs where individuals can be trained to become electrician or engineering positions,” he said.

There are also professional development programs to support personal growth and paths to management positions through networking, mentorships, and training sessions.

“I’m very proud to say that I had the opportunity to go through that program myself and continue along my path to management in human resources,” he said.

Herrera also noted that JVS staff will provide help to people who are applying for these positions prior to the event as well as at the event for those who may require assistance with technology.