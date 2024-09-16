As Bruins return to campus, they’ll have the chance to attend events and exhibitions during National Hispanic Heritage Month that touch upon history, culture and identity — from Latina LGBTQ activism in Southern California to textile art that honors the legacy of the Indigenous Oaxacan diaspora. While campus hosts Latino-centered programming throughout the year, the Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 observance month will bring additional opportunities for engaging with the campus community, including UCLA’s time-honored Latinx Welcome celebration Oct. 15 at Wilson Plaza.

For more information about ongoing programming at UCLA, follow the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center, the César E. Chávez Department of Chicana/o and Central American Studies, the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute and the UCLA Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture.

Ongoing through Dec.

The Latina Futures 2050 Lab presents “Latina Lesbian Lineage,” a collection of queer archival material from the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center. See historic newsletters from Los Angeles’ first LGBTQ organization, Latinos Unidos, as well as materials from the 1983-founded Lesbianas Unidas organization. The exhibition, which was curated by graduate student researchers Vanessa Esperanza Quintero and Jocelyne Sanchez, includes a special focus on changemakers Laura Esquivel, Elena Popp and Yolanda Retter Vargas — three women who advanced Latino LGBTQ rights, created a political presence the community and catalyzed social change that’s impacted generations.

The exhibit is currently on display at the center’s Haines Hall.

Ongoing through Nov. 3

Now through Nov. 3, the Fowler Museum at UCLA will feature the exhibition “Descanse en Paz,” or “Rest in Peace,” featuring two popular styles of 19th-century Mexican paintings that commemorate the deceased. The first depicts individuals — often children —shown full of life, perhaps with toys in hand, or resting in peace. The second genre is the uniquely Mexican monja coronada, or “crowned nun,” portrait. Images of flower-adorned “Brides of Christ” were commissioned by the families of women who took Catholic ecclesiastical vows and permanently embarked on cloistered lives.

Visitors can view the exhibition at the Fowler Museum. Capacity is limited. Visitors are admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ongoing through Jan. 12, 2025

Works from interdisciplinary fiber artists Tanya Aguiñiga and Porfirio Gutiérrez, alongside textiles from the Oaxaca region of Mexico, are now on display at the Fowler Museum at UCLA. Aguiñiga and Gutiérrez work with natural fibers and dyes, including cochineal, a dramatic red pigment from a tiny silver insect that has inspired art, color cosmetics, food and textiles. The artists use cochineal as a means of engaging with ancestral knowledge, personal experiences with migration and displacement and uplifting historical contributions inherited by the Indigenous Oaxacan diaspora living and working in California. The exhibition is part of Southern California’s landmark arts event PST: Art & Science Collide.

Capacity is limited. Visitors are admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sept. 12 to 17, 7:00 p.m.

Bringing together the Old World and the new, the fourth edition of UCLA’s biennial Hispanic classical theater festival, LA Escena, takes place from Sept. 12-17. For the first time, all performances will be presented at the newly renovated UCLA Nimoy Theater in Westwood. LA Escena 2024 will include 10 live performances and one livestream presentation. The festival features staged readings of brand-new adaptations and inventive presentations of works from the 17th-century Golden Age of Spanish theater. Performances will be presented in Spanish and English.

Programs will be held daily at the Nimoy Theater. Tickets are free, with limited capacity.

Sept. 19, 11 a.m.

Join the Latina Futures 2050 Lab for a discussion on the political impact of women of color in the 2024 general election. The panel, moderated by the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center’s Celia Lacayo, will feature scholars from across the country and explore how women of color are shaping the political landscape through their unique experiences and intersectional identities.

The webinar is free to attend with registration.

Sept. 24, 12 to 1 p.m.

Join the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA for a virtual discussion about Latinos’ economic output during and after the pandemic. The educational webinar will be led by David Hayes-Bautista, distinguished professor of medicine and director of the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture. Hayes-Bautista has spent 40 years working to improve public understanding of Latinos and their health, history, culture and contributions to California and the nation.

The webinar is free to attend with registration.

Oct. 1, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Celebrate National Latinx Physician Day with the David Geffen School of Medicine, as selected speakers come together to honor the achievements of Latino physicians and recognize the ways in which this group has empowered the next generation to increase representation in medicine. A reception will follow.

Programming will be held at the Neuroscience Research Building, Auditorium 132, and is free to attend with registration. To participate virtually, register in advance for the Zoom link.

Oct. 3, 6:00 p.m.

The Latino Alumni Association is launching its virtual book club as it strives to uplift Latino authors and engage in open discourse. Participants will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win one of five free books.

The meeting will take place over Zoom. RSVP for more information.

Oct. 15, 4:00 p.m.

Hosted every fall quarter by the UCLA Latinx Welcome Planning Committee, this Bruin tradition celebrates the existing and incoming Latino community on campus and its contributions to higher education. Learn about campus’s progress toward becoming a Hispanic-Serving Institution, and enjoy food, music and opportunities to connect with campus-wide resources and organizations.

The free event is open to the public and will be held at Wilson Plaza.

