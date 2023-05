What does it mean to bike like a Bruin?

Find out during UCLA Bike Month throughout the month of May, as UCLA Transportation spotlights Bruins who enjoy cycling to and around campus.

Participate in on-campus events May 16–18 with free food and bike swag, take advantage of free bike repair services on May 2 and 10, and follow UCLA Transportation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for the chance to win an Amazon gift card.

Read more at the UCLA Transportation website.