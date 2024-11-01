During this year’s Native American Heritage Month, UCLA is supporting various events, performances and exhibitions focused on the Native and Indigenous peoples of the Americas. The events, which highlight the history, culture, scholarship and vitality of these communities, will be taking place on campus and in the greater Los Angeles area. Some of the offerings include the annual Hollywood Pow Wow, an election-related panel and a symposium on community-engaged research.

For more information about ongoing programming at UCLA, follow the UCLA American Indian Studies Center, the Department of American Indian Studies, the UCLA Native Nations Law & Policy Center and other campus units throughout the year.

Nov. 3, Noon

Workshop on centering Native and Indigenous historical narratives

The UCLA American Indian Studies Center presents “Race in the Global Past Through Native Lenses,” a workshop dedicated to centering Native and Indigenous historical narratives alongside narratives about the history of humankind. The workshop, which is a project from the UCLA Center for Early Global Studies and the UCLA American Indian Studies Center, seeks to elevate Native American, Pacific Islander and other Indigenous scholarship on historical articulations of race and indigeneity across the globe.

The event will be held in Royce Hall Room 306. RSVP by Nov. 1 for free admission.

Nov. 4, 12:30 p.m.

In conversation with Native American playwright Beth Piatote

Hear from Nez Perce scholar and playwright Beth Piatote at UCLA in advance of the world premiere of her play “Antíkoni” at the Autry Museum of the American West. Through the retelling of the Greek classic “Antigone,” Piatote’s “Antíkoni” explores the role museums have in caring for the dead. The play, which premieres Nov. 22, is part of the museum’s live performance series, “Native Voices.”

Piatote’s talk at UCLA will be held in Dodd Hall 146. Visit the Autry Museum website for information about the play.

Nov. 12, 12:15 p.m.

Post-election webinar: How outcomes at the polls impact Indian Country and tribal nations

Join an esteemed panel of experts in Indian law and governance as they dive into how this year’s historic election will shape the future of Indian Country.

RSVP here to register for the virtual webinar. For more information, follow the Native Nations Law & Policy Center at the UCLA School of Law.

Nov. 14–15

Symposium: “Community-based Inquiry from within Indigenous Early Learning Communities of Practice”

Join scholars and community members for a symposium exploring Issue 47:1 of UCLA’s American Indian Culture and Research Journal, guest edited by Professor Randall Akee. The two-day event will focus on community-based inquiry, a research method in which Indigenous communities engage in asking and answering their own questions about their early childhood practices. The open-access issue is available through eScholarship.

The two-day event will open with a session and dinner at the UCLA Mildred E. Mathias Botanical Garden, Thursday, Nov. 14, at 4 p.m. Friday’s all-day symposium will take place at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs Room 2355. Registration for both events is required.

Nov. 19–24

18th Annual LA Skins Fest

The UCLA American Indian Studies Center will be among those sponsoring the 18th installment of LA Skins Fest, an annual showcase of rising talent in Native American filmmaking from around the world. The festival will also include artist development programs, tributes to community leaders and partnerships with entertainment brands.

Screenings will be held at the Hollywood TCL Chinese Theatre. Tickets for individual events can be purchased online.

Nov. 23, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Hollywood Pow Wow

The LA Skins Fest will also be host to the 6th annual Hollywood Pow Wow at the Ovation Hollywood entertainment complex. The community event, which is also co-sponsored by the UCLA American Indian Studies Center, will feature traditional singing, dancing and youth performances from numerous tribes around the country.

The Pow Wow will be in the Ovation Hollywood courtyard. Admission is free.

Ongoing until Jan. 12, 2025

Sangre de Nopal/Blood of the Nopal

The Fowler Museum at UCLA presents the work of interdisciplinary fiber artists Tanya Aguiñiga and Porfirio Gutiérrez in “Sangre de Nopal/Blood of the Nopal,” an exhibition telling the story of the extraordinary, tiny oval-shaped cochineal bug, which has been the staple for making a bold natural red-pink dye since pre-Hispanic times. More than just a pigment, it continues to hold spiritual, medicinal and artistic significance.

Learn more about the exhibition on the Fowler Museum website. Visiting the museum is free, but capacity is limited. Visitors will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.