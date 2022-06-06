As nearly 14,000 students prepare to receive their degrees — including thousands who will walk across the stage at Pauley Pavilion in the UCLA College’s first in-person ceremonies in two years — UCLA Newsroom celebrates the extraordinary achievements of the class of 2022.

These graduating Bruins come from different backgrounds and circumstances and they have overcome unique challenges. Yet each has brought to UCLA special qualities that strengthened the university’s standing as one of the world’s great institutions of higher learning.

Throughout the week, we’ll highlight some of these amazing students, their academic accomplishments, and their plans for creating a better, more just and more equitable world.

This page will be updated regularly through June 10.

Taking on the digital divide in health care

Mary Braswell/UCLA Sophia Li, center, with her capstone project teammates, Stacy Songco, left, and Xinyuan Qi.

When Sophia Li decided to apply to graduate school to pursue her interest in health policy, she could not have known that the field would soon be upended by a protracted global health emergency.

Along with most of her peers in the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs’ master of public policy program, Li began her studies in September 2020, when COVID-19 had already taken more than 1 million lives worldwide and the arrival of vaccines was still months away.

When the time came to embark on the public policy program’s exacting capstone project, Li chose to focus on an inequity brought into sharp focus by the pandemic: As they isolated in their homes, more people turned to telemedicine for their health care needs — but that option was not available to people who lacked computers, smart phones and internet service.

“The pandemic really did shine a light on the possibilities that telemedicine brings,” Li said, “but it also showed that, while the upper half are benefiting from this, what does this mean for the lower half that have these barriers to access?”

Read more about Sophia Li and this year’s UCLA Luskin applied policy projects on UCLA Newsroom.

This international development major pursued her loves of science and global studies

Peggy McInerny/UCLA Stephanie Perez

Stephanie Perez’s first insight into global inequality came during an international science camp she attended between her junior and senior years of high school.



“Due to my background, I’ve always been aware of the disparities that existed around me,” says Perez, who grew up in Compton. “But it wasn’t until I went out of the country for the first time ever that I realized what they meant on an international scale.”

A first-generation college student of Mexican heritage, Perez graduates this June with a major in international development studies and minors in global health and global studies. All three academic programs are offered by the UCLA International Institute.

Read more about Stephanie Perez at the UCLA International Institute website.

Three outstanding graduates exemplify the success of UCLA’s many transfer students Courtesy of the subjects Chris Adams, Daniella Efrat and Darnel Grant Nearly a quarter of UCLA’s undergraduates are transfer students; what they bring to campus in terms of their richly diverse life experience cannot be overstated. Consider, for example, Daniella Efrat, a political science major with minors in public affairs and labor studies. Efrat came to UCLA after completing an internship at the California Labor Commissioner’s office. Moved to action by the stories of people she helped there, she began an independent research project at UCLA, investigating immigration-related retaliation wage claims in California since 2013 — the first study of its type. “I’m really passionate about research and public service, and my professional goal is to help immigrant workers by bolstering their legal protections as well as their awareness of these protections,” she says. “I’m going to do my Ph.D. at Stanford in sociology and then start Yale Law School right after — I would love to become a law professor to focus on these issues.” Read more about Daniella Efrat and two other new graduates who entered UCLA as transfer students, Chris Adams and Darnel Grant, at the UCLA College website. A medical school graduate realizes his family’s dream Joshua Sudock/UCLA Health Vikram Krishna When Vikram Krishna was growing up, his grandmother was his main caretaker while his parents worked. “She really instilled in us values about education and hard work that have made me who I am today,” he says. Krishna tried to embody those values while in medical school, including leading a student community-outreach organization called Anatomy Academy, which develops health education lessons for underserved children living in transitional housing — an experience that helped him realize how much he loves working young people. In March, he took a monthlong global health elective working at a safety net hospital in Mumbai, India, where he observed rare pediatric surgeries. Now he plans to continue exploring global health care delivery in his goal to bring quality care to underserved populations. Realizing he’s going to become a doctor after all he and his family have overcome has him in a bit of shock. “It’ll be an emotional experience for me, and for my whole family. It’s something they’ve been waiting for, for 27 years, so it’ll be an emotional day for all of us,” Krishna says. Read more about Vikram Krishna at the UCLA Health Connect website. From Missouri to Santa Monica to UCLA to Ghana to graduation – and, next, law school Courtesy of Hayley Farrell Hayley Farrell

Hayley Farrell has had an unusual undergraduate experience. The Missouri native transferred to UCLA from Santa Monica College in fall 2020, when pandemic precautions required Bruins to attend classes remotely throughout the academic year.



“As a transfer student, it [has felt] particularly bizarre, because I have never had a class on the UCLA campus. Sometimes it felt like I hadn’t really transferred,” she says.



And when the availability of vaccines and lower COVID-19 case rates made it possible for Bruins to return to campus in fall 2021, Farrell was already taking in-person classes as part of a UC study-abroad program at the University of Ghana.

Read more about Hayley Farrell at the UCLA International Institute website.

‘Meant to be here and more to give’

Joshua Sudock/UCLA Health Tam Au

“I’m trying to stop and preserve this moment a little bit longer. It feels like a ball is rolling downhill,” says Tam Au, a graduating student at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “There were times when I didn’t even know if I would get to this point.”

Being among the first generation of her family to pursue higher education was one of the many challenges Au faced. But she addressed that, in part, by becoming one of the inaugural leaders of the First Generation at DGSOM at UCLA student organization.

“It started with asking, ‘How can we design something that really fills this niche experience and space that feels missing for a lot of us?’” Au says.

The group brought to life a program centered on mentorship, networking and advocacy. “A lot of the programming we created is still running four years later,” she says.

Read more about Tam Au at the UCLA Health Connect website.

Graduating architecture student designs with the community in mind

Gavin Aleshire/UCLA Akana Jayewardene

“I’ve always really been fascinated by public space and what it’s like to live in a city, and what kinds of spaces are comfortable and what kinds are not, and how notions of comfort differ from person to person,” says Akana Jayewardene.

Those thoughts led Jayeardene to UCLA, where, while studying architecture and urban design, she has worked as a research fellow at cityLAB and as an editor for the student publication “POOL.” Jayewardene is set to graduate with a master of architecture degree, and she will serve as the graduate student speaker at the UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture’s commencement ceremony on June 11.

Read more about Akana Jayewardene on UCLA Newsroom.