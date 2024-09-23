As part of the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA’s Workforce Development Program, CNSI’s Magnify incubator launched an internship program in fall 2022 to provide UCLA undergraduate students hands-on experience with industry partners. The program provides technical training to enhance the employment pipeline for California’s high-tech industries.

The Magnify incubator helps startups succeed by giving them access to facilities, which helps create market opportunities to translate discoveries. The Magnify Internship Program addresses a shortfall in hiring options for high-tech companies needing skilled employees in select scientific areas.

The recently concluded 2023–24 Magnify intern cohort included nine students working across six Magnify companies. Over the course of the year, students received hands-on mentorship and gained expertise working with a scientific startup company.

Here, the students share their experiences and learnings from the past academic year:

NATALIE TSUBAMOTO

Major: Bioengineering | Graduation year: 2025 | Magnify company: MET Biotechnologies

“I learned lab techniques like an ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) and CHO (Chinese hamster ovary) cell transfection. I also learned how to work more independently. I enjoyed working on the research side. My advice to others includes communicate expectations with your supervisors early on, and be proactive about finding tasks to help with/learn. It was a great experience!”

VIÊN LE

Major: Bioengineering | Graduation year: 2025 | Magnify company: Veergen

“I received training in PCR, molecular cloning (restriction digestion, ligation, transformation) and DNA analysis techniques. Additionally, I learned how to culture both mammalian and bacterial cells. In terms of professional skills, I got to see a lot of background parts to running a startup, such as talking with representatives from laboratory supply companies and company board meetings. I learned more about the many tasks that go into running a startup this way. I am better prepared to pursue a career in science — thanks to this experience — and well-equipped to move on to my next career goal (graduate school). My company mentor was exceptional in his mentorship both professionally and scientifically. He taught me and my co-intern scientific techniques with ease and understanding, while also offering strong advice for our professional careers.”

JIAPENG HAN

Major: Molecular, cell and developmental biology | Graduation year: 2024 | Magnify company: Pelage Pharmaceuticals

“I learned lactate dehydrogenase activity assay and high-throughput compound screening as well as the FDA approval process for manufacturing small molecule drugs. I have also learned key soft skills such as communication skills and teamwork skills.”

ASHLEY TONTHAT

Major: Microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics; biomedical research minor | Graduation year: 2025 | Magnify company: Pelage Pharmaceuticals

“I learned different experimental techniques, laboratory management and the workflow/company-company partnerships. Pelage was a really great place to work. Everyone is so supportive and inclusive of the interns. I really enjoyed working here and will miss it. As a direct result of the Magnify Internship Program I have also joined the Lowry Lab at UCLA.”

SASKIA VAILLANCOURT

Major: Bioengineering | Graduation year: 2025 | Magnify company: Veergen

“I learned a lot of wet lab skills, scientific literacy, public speaking, and professional development like networking. My experience with Veergen was stellar, and Gus was a great mentor who went above and beyond the guidance provided to help me define my career path.”

BOYI WANG

Major: Bioengineering | Graduation year: 2024 | Magnify company: Forcyte Biotechnologies

“Throughout the program, I learned many skills from technical to soft skills. What is the most useful is how much I learned about doing literature search and work in a team, and these skills are extremely useful for my future Ph.D. program. I was super grateful to be able to connect with everyone in the program and have a point of view on how biotechnology startups work in the early stage.”

CHARLOTTE SCHMITT

Major: Bioengineering | Graduation Year: 2025 | Magnify company: Forcyte Biotechnologies

“The experience helped solidify my interest in electromechanical systems for biotech. It was beneficial to learn how to work by myself on difficult systems and take the lead on small projects. As a result of the program, I took on a medtech internship role this summer.”

RUDY NARAYAN

Major: Bioengineering | Graduation year: 2024 | Magnify company: ViBo Health

“I’m now working with a consulting firm. The Magnify Internship Program went a long way toward gaining this new role.”

The Magnify Internship Cohort continues in Fall 2024 with a new cohort. More information can be found at https://magnify.cnsi.ucla.edu/magnify-internship-program/.