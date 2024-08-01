Darnell Hunt, who since September 2022 has served UCLA’s executive vice chancellor and provost, assumed the role of interim chancellor of the university today, Aug. 1. He sent the following message to the campus community.

Dear Bruin Community:

Today, I have the honor of beginning my service as UCLA’s interim chancellor, charged with stewarding the university as we prepare for the arrival of our next chancellor, Julio Frenk, in January of 2025.

I take up this position with great humility, with recognition of the significant responsibility entrusted to me, and with gratitude for the opportunity to continue giving back to an institution that has shaped my own life as well as the lives of countless others. I have seen this campus from a number of vantage points — that of a student, alum, faculty member, dean, and most recently executive vice chancellor and provost — and these varied experiences have shown me that UCLA, while not without flaws, is one of the most extraordinary educational institutions ever created.

I believe deeply in the power and promise of this place.

After a spring that challenged our community significantly, one of my central priorities as interim chancellor will be helping Bruins rebuild connections to one another; promoting engagement across lines of difference; and strengthening our internal policies and practices as they relate to safety, belonging and free expression.

This summer, many UCLA faculty, staff and students are engaged in planning across these areas. Their work is guided by several non-negotiable commitments: UCLA must maintain a safe campus environment that allows our students, faculty and staff to focus on learning, working, living and growing. We must ensure that all Bruins can participate fully in our community — regardless of race, class, religion, gender, political belief or other aspects of their identity. We must fairly and responsibly protect the rights of everyone on our campus. We must foster an environment where we recognize one another’s humanity and endeavor to understand one another’s perspectives when we are divided in terms of ideology or background.

I am certain that the UCLA community, which has overcome many challenges in the past, can rise to these urgent needs. I look forward to sharing more about the work now underway towards the start of the academic year.

At its best, UCLA is a place where people make and remake themselves; where we give birth to ideas and nurture dreams; where we create opportunities and expand horizons; and where we work tirelessly to benefit our region, nation and world. During my tenure as interim chancellor, I also intend to champion this vision of UCLA, advancing the important work we do in the realms of education, research and public service, and helping us deepen our impact in line with Creating the Future: UCLA’s 2023–28 Strategic Plan.

As I take up this role, I want to offer a final message of thanks to outgoing Chancellor Gene Block for his 17 years of distinguished leadership. It has been an honor serving with him.

UCLA continues to represent the best of public higher education, changing the lives of thousands of students each year and contributing immensely to the common good here in Los Angeles and throughout the world.

As interim chancellor, I commit to upholding this legacy and serving this remarkable institution to the best of my abilities. I look forward to working with — and for — the UCLA community in the months ahead.

Sincerely,

Darnell Hunt

Interim Chancellor