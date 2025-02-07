Darnell Hunt, UCLA’s executive vice chancellor and provost, was honored today at a Black History Month ceremony at Los Angeles City Hall for his pioneering work as an academic leader, bridge builder and champion of media diversity.

Hunt received the Hall of Fame Award from Our Authors Study Club, the Los Angeles branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History — the organization that established Black History Month. This is the 75th year the club has hosted citywide celebrations of the heritage month.

Hunt, a longtime professor and administrator at UCLA who most recently served as the university’s interim chancellor, has written multiple books on media, race and culture, and founded the long-running, influential Hollywood Diversity Report, which looks at how racial, gender and ethnic politics shape access to the entertainment industry. For 16 years, he served as director of UCLA’s Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies, a leading hub of scholarship on the African American experience, and has

► Read more about Hunt’s scholarship and career.

“Darnell Hunt embodies the rare combination of groundbreaking scholar, visionary administrator, and transformative leader in both academia and media research,” Our Authors Study Club wrote in announcing the honor. “Hunt has consistently pioneered efforts to advance diversity, equity, and social justice across multiple spheres of influence.”

Was among 13 individuals honored at the ceremony for their contributions to culture, education, public service and the arts.