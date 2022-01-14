As the omicron wave nears its projected peak in the United States, UCLA leaders hosted a town hall for faculty and staff on Jan. 13 to offer the latest information on policies designed to keep the Bruin community as healthy as possible.

The hour-long Zoom meeting addressed topics ranging from how staff and students can get free masks to the factors under consideration for returning to in-person work and learning.

Some highlights:

New mask requirements: Whenever indoors, all students, faculty and staff must use upgraded masks, such as well-fitting KN95s, N95s or medical-grade masks. UCLA is making masks available for free, said Michelle Sityar, chief of staff to Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael Beck.



Departments should order upgraded masks from the UCLA Emergency PPE Store and provide them to members of their communities. Starting Jan. 19, students can get free masks at locations including the John Wooden Center, the Student Activities Center, Ackerman Union and other ASUCLA locations, and at the front desk of residential halls on the Hill.



Sityar also highlighted the new isolation and quarantine protocol, which allows those who have tested positive for COVID-19 to end isolation after only five days if they meet key criteria.



“We want to make sure we are making the right decision for the community based on the best available information at the time,” Beck said.

Beck said that if there is a need to change the scheduled return date, campus will communicate any changes by early in the week of July 24. He encouraged those seeking more info to visit the UCLA COVID-19 website or send questions to covid19@ucla.edu.