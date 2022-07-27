In a first for the 100-plus-year history of campus, UCLA Housing-Dining has opened its first restaurant in the Ackerman Union.

Epicuria at Ackerman, located on the first floor in the space previously occupied by Wolfgang Puck Express, opened earlier this month and features simple Mediterranean recipes infused with fresh, local ingredients.

Al Ferrone, UCLA Dining’s senior director of food and beverage, and his team opened Epicuria at Covel, an all-you-care-to-eat restaurant, in fall 2021. The new restaurant is not all-you-care-to eat, but just like at the original location, meal plan holders can use their “swipes” to pay. BruinCard EasyPay, credit and debit card payments may also be used. No cash payments are accepted and the restaurant is gratuity-free.

“In addition, we’re thrilled to introduce the incredible quality of our dining program, which is ranked No. 1 in the nation again this year, to the rest of the campus community, as well as campus visitors,” said Ferrone, adding that the restaurant will also serve beer and wine once its license is finalized.

The restaurant’s name is inspired by ancient Greek philosopher Epicurus, said Al Ferrone, UCLA Dining’s senior director of food and beverage, who oversees 10 residential restaurants, as well as Plateia, an award-winning restaurant in the UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center.

“Epicurus believed that living a life of simplicity was the way to achieve all worldly comforts and pleasures,” Ferrone said. “This includes simple cooking methods, simple recipes and enjoying simple meals in the company of others.”