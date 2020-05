Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder will deliver the keynote address to the UCLA School of Law class of 2020 as part of the school’s virtual commencement ceremony on May 15.

Holder served as attorney general during the Obama administration, from 2009 to 2015. He is the first African American ever to serve as attorney general, and his six years in the position marked the third-longest tenure for an attorney general in U.S. history.

Read the full announcement on the UCLA Law website.