Transportation will be available from 7 p.m.–2 a.m. to help students studying late

Bruins clocking in late-night hours getting ready for their exams won’t need to add transportation needs to their worries with UCLA SafeRide offering expanded service for finals week.

UCLA’s evening van service provides complimentary ADA-compliant transportation for students — with staff and faculty also welcome — between campus buildings, on-campus housing and nearby residential areas. For spring quarter finals week, on-demand rides can be requested using the TripShot app beginning Saturday, June 10, through Thursday, June 15, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Normal hours of operation will be in effect prior to and after finals week, including the BruinBus SafeRide Loop. On-demand rides can be requested Monday through Thursday, from 7 p.m. to midnight. The SafeRide Loop provides service from Wilshire Center to the Hill approximately every 40 minutes Monday through Friday, from 6:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.