Join Bruins across campus and the greater Los Angeles area for free, public events that uplift the LGBTQ+ community and educate allies this Pride Month and throughout the year. Programming in June will touch on a range of topics such as public health, transgender youth, ballroom culture, Oscar Wilde, LGBTQ+ allyship in the workplace and more.

For information about ongoing programming at UCLA, follow the LGBTQ Resource Center, the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law, UCLA Health's LGBTQ+ Health Initiative, the UCLA Lambda Alumni Association and other campus units.

June 1–2 & 8–9

UCLA Health will have a presence at several large community-centered events this month in its effort to promote LGBTQ+ health and wellness. Swing by the UCLA Health tent at WeHo Pride, Eastern Sierra Pride and L.A. Pride to see how employees are showcasing the health system’s diversity and celebrating its LGBTQ+ focused programs.

June 7, 9:15 a.m.

June 8, 12:30 p.m.

Join the UCLA Center for 17th- and 18th-Century Studies for a conference on Oscar Wilde’s three Central Criminal Court trials and the worldwide consequences that followed. The event will consider Wilde’s punishment as a starting point for understanding awareness of queer subcultures during the 1880s and 1890s. Hear from visiting scholars as they discuss Wilde and the prohibition of same-sex intimacy in Britian and beyond.

June 15, 1 p.m.

Join the UCLA Center for 17th- and 18th-Century Studies for a day of “ballroom” — a dance form and culture originating in the late 1970s at New York City’s Black and Brown queer clubs. The scene — which at times has been synonymized with the performance art form of “vogue” — has since flourished as an increasingly globalized space for identity and community.

This three-hour program will feature a vogue showcase produced by writer and ballroom historian Sydney Baloue and the Kiki House of FUBU — performers and artists who train for and compete in pageant-style competitions, or “balls,” across the country.

Conference attendees can expect voguing performances, as well as readings from graduate students and scholars, and a Q&A with Baloue on the history of queer performance in the face of discrimination. The workshop will close with a “high tea” reception and a “literary salon,” where rare material on gender nonconformity will be displayed.

June 15, 4:30 p.m.

Come celebrate the book launch of “Transchool: Volume 1,” an anthology of stories by students in an education program for aspiring trans writers through Allies in Arts. The event, hosted at the Hammer Museum, will feature young trans writers reading from their work alongside notable mentors.

June 26, 12 p.m.

While many companies have advanced their diversity, equity and inclusion policies in recent years, LGBTQ+ professionals continue to face unique challenges based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. In this webinar, UCLA’s Kevin Medina will cover gender and sexuality terminology and frameworks, providing tangible strategies to support prospective and current LGBTQ+ employees. Medina, director of the Office of Student Affairs & Alumni Relations at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, is a career coach and trainer for various LGBTQ+ and allyship workshops and programs.

