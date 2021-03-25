UCLA School of Law Professor Hiroshi Motomura testified in a mostly virtual hearing on “Discrimination and Violence Against Asian Americans” that the U.S. House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties held on March 18.

Motomura is the Susan Westerberg Prager Distinguished Professor of Law and faculty co-director of UCLA Law’s Center for Immigration Law and Policy. A renowned expert in immigration law and policy, he won a 2018 Guggenheim Fellowship to work on a forthcoming book titled “The New Migration Law.” Motomura is also a widely sought-after commentator and the author of several award-winning books, including “Americans in Waiting: The Lost Story of Immigration and Citizenship in the United States” (Oxford University Press, 2006) and “Immigration Outside the Law” (Oxford University Press, 2014).

The hearing was held amid a rise in violence against people of Asian descent in the United States and two days after six Asian women were among those killed in a series of mass shootings in Georgia. Motomura was one of 14 witnesses, including scholars, activists and several members of the U.S. House and Senate. His testimony placed recent events in the context of history and immigration law.

