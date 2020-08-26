UCLA Broadcast Studio

On Aug. 26, 1920, after more than 70 years of activism, protest and struggle by suffragists across the country, the 19th Amendment became part of the United States Constitution, putting an end to the denial of voting rights for women.

To mark that victory and to celebrate Women’s Equality Day, we are honoring the incredible efforts of the diverse group of women who, over the generations, fought for the right to vote.

(Images courtesy of Hearst Metrotone News Collection from the UCLA Film and Television Archive)