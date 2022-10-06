Rendering of a design for affordable housing for K-12 educators by UCLA cityLab and architecture and urban design students Chris Doerr, Jean-Michel Hirsch and Daniel Polk.

A team lead by Dana Cuff, a UCLA professor of architecture and urban design and director of UCLA cityLab, developed a new piece of affordable housing legislation that was signed into law on Sept. 28 by Governor Gavin Newsom.

The new law, Assembly Bill 2295, streamlines the development of affordable and mixed-income housing for teachers and support staff of California’s K-12 public schools on public land, which could create opportunities for up to 2.3 million housing units. The law, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, assures that schools will be able to build about three stories of housing on available sites.

“I hope that like our [accessory dwelling unit] law, AB2299, this bill and its passage lead to new work for architects,” Cuff said. “Good design will be essential to making these infill projects a success.”

