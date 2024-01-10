Chancellor Block, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and UC President Michael Drake announce the UCLA Research Park.

Just a week ago, UCLA announced it had acquired the former Westside Pavilion and will transform the empty shopping mall into the UCLA Research Park — an engine of scientific, technological, creative and economic growth for Southern California and beyond. Read the Newsroom story and view photos of the site.

Plans for the massive research park were unveiled at a Jan. 3 press conference with Chancellor Gene Block, California Gov. Gavin Newsrom, UC President Michael Drake, representatives from Google, private donors, elected officials and academic, business and health care leaders.

“We are enlivened about our future — and that future is quite literally being advanced here,” Newsom said at the former mall site. “It gives me confidence moving forward about the state of this state, the state of our nation.”

Watch the full press conference.