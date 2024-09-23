UCLA collaboration aims to empower Latino leaders nationwide

The Latino Data Hub Action Lab will provide data analysis tools for accessing the latest U.S. census data to inform policy decisions effecting Latino communities in areas such as health, education, housing and employment.

Historic gift to UCLA School of Law advances Latino legal scholarship

The $1 million gift comes from Alicia Miñana de Lovelace, chair of The UCLA Foundation board, and is intended to bolster the law school’s Critical Race Studies program and establish the Laura E. Gómez Teaching Fellowship on Latinx People and the Law.

Trailblazer Antonia Hernández awarded UCLA Medal

Double Bruin Antonia Hernández broke new ground as the first Latina to serve on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, in addition to sitting on several other government councils. Throughout her expansive legal career, she’s had an impact on education, community organizing, reproductive justice and philanthropy.

Making STEM accessible through translation

A UCLA-led project aims to increase access to neuroscience research — the majority of which is published in English — by increasing the availability of Spanish-language translations. The program makes use of diverse interests on campus by integrating STEM and humanities academic programs.

Diving into the 2024 Paris Olympics with Daniella Ramirez

The Bruin athlete and art major competed with the U.S. women’s artistic swimming team at the 2024 Olympics. Ramirez, a third-generation artistic swimmer, and her teammates won a silver medal on the third and final day of team competition.

Jaquez family brings the heat to burgeoning UCLA scholarship fund

Miami Heat player and alumnus Jaime Jaquez Jr. returned to campus to join sister and Bruin athlete Gabriela in celebrating their family’s namesake endowment fund, which will provide financial support for incoming first-year and transfer students at UCLA.

Charlene Villaseñor Black on Latino studies in the world — for the world

Villaseñor Black, who became chair of UCLA’s César E. Chávez Department of Chicana/o and Central American Studies last fall, sees universal lessons in highlighting the omissions and silences surrounding the history of the Americas.

California’s young Latino voters and the 2022 midterm election

Latinos compose the largest ethno-racial group in the 18–34 age bracket of California voters. Researchers at the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center focused on the 2022 turnout of this group and why their participation at the ballot box has important implications for the state.

Latinos in the labor movement a ‘powerhouse’ in electoral politics

Chris Zepeda-Millán, immigration scholar and chair of the UCLA Labor Studies Interdepartmental Program, discusses how Latinos have made California’s labor movement more intersectional, from spurring anti-gentrification activism to passing laws protecting undocumented youth.

Event highlights how UCLA’s Latino community is ‘growing the future’

The 2023 Latinx Welcome celebrated the campus’s progress toward becoming a Hispanic-Serving Institution, a designation that would make UCLA eligible for a range of federal grants to bolster educational programs, research training and academic attainment for Latino, low-income and other underrepresented students.

Alumna Gala Porras-Kim reflects on ancient objects and museum intervention

Interdisciplinary artist Porras-Kim’s exhibition, “The Weight of a Patina of Time,” explores a museum’s ability to both interpret and conserve the past. The exhibition features drawing and sculpture, as well as objects from and projects based on the Fowler Museum at UCLA’s collections.

From incarcerated youth to proud Bruin: Nilton Serva tells his story

Recent graduate Nilton Serva gives a first-person account of his journey landing in a juvenile detention facility at age 16 — to getting into the Benjamin Graham Value Investing Program at UCLA. He is driven by a passion for technology and supporting Latino startups in California.

UCLA musicologist’s new book explores the sublime

Immaculate Sounds: The Musical Lives of Nuns in New Spain” by Cesar Favila, assistant professor of musicology, breaks new ground in its approach to studying the lives of women who sang devotional music in Catholic churches.

Studying abroad brought him closer to his parents’ migration story

A full-circle moment in Europe led Jonathan Valenzuela Mejia to come back to UCLA and pursue a new branch of Central American studies. In doing so, he was able to better visualize the plight of his parents, who had emigrated from Guatemala to the United States in the 1990s.

Examining the border crisis through the lens of performance art

UCLA doctoral student Salvador Herrera planned to pursue a dissertation project in literary studies. But those plans shifted after he became exposed to a Southern California art scene that used a different kind of platform to confront the conditions at the U.S.–Mexico border.

Alum and actor Fernando Carsa returns to UCLA

Fernando Carsa, a champion for LGBTQ+ youth, body positivity and immigrant stories, returned to campus to speak with students about making the most of their UCLA experience. He was the recipient of an Outstanding Achievement Award from the UCLA School of Theater, Film & Television.

