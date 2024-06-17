‘Champions’ provide LGBTQ+ patients with access to care, representation

UCLA Health’s LGTBQ+ Champions initiative helps people across Los Angeles find physicians who have specialized training and experience caring for LGBTQ+ patients.

Read more about the impact of the initiative from UCLA Health

Quality of life for trans, nonbinary and intersex adults in L.A.

A recent study from the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law used first-person accounts from Angelenos within these communities to get a snapshot of individuals’ experiences with housing, employment, health care and access to local services.

Read more about the study’s findings from the Williams Institute

Justin Torres on creating ‘sustained and deep engagement’ with literature

The bestselling author and UCLA professor discusses the literary works that have inspired him, plus, how his new novel, “Blackouts,” uses historical fiction to explore erasures of queer histories.

Read more about the National Book Award-winning novel from UCLA Newsroom

Legislation against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives takes toll on faculty

A recent study from the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law used data gathered from 84 LGBTQ+ faculty members in higher education to examine how political attacks on these initiatives has affected academics’ teaching and lives outside the classroom.

Read what anti-LGBTQ+ trends could mean for higher ed from the Williams Institute

Expanding access to archives of LGBTQ+ history

The UCLA Center for the Study of Women | Barbra Streisand Center, in collaboration with UCLA Library, spotlights the collection-building and preservation partnership between UCLA and the Mazer organization, which brought the June L. Mazer Lesbian Archives to UCLA Library Special Collections in 2009.

Read why “grassroots” matters in preservation from the Center for the Study of Women

‘The Feminine Absurd’: A conversation with artists from ‘Made in L.A.’

As part of the Hammer Museum at UCLA’s sixth iteration of its biennial exhibition “Made in L.A.,” featured artists discuss how their works blur the distinctions between performance and object-making. Working in queer communities, Marcel Alcalá, Jibz Cameron and Young Joon Kwak explore what we could call “femininity” or “femaleness” in their lives and practices.

Watch the artists’ talk exploring queer identity in art from the Hammer Museum

How gender-affirming care can help treat emotional pain

A patient describes her experience receiving gender-affirming care from the UCLA Gender Health Program.

Read more about the UCLA Gender Health Program from UCLA Health

‘Everybody’s place’: Clark Library open house delights guests

The UCLA William Andrews Clark Memorial Library is a rare book and manuscript library open to all scholars who wish to conduct research with its holdings. It holds the largest and most significant Oscar Wilde collection in the world and is an important repository for the study of LGBTQ+ history.

Read more about the the Clark Library from the UCLA College

For UCLA’s queer magazine, OutWrite, a bright future from a complicated past

Past editor Christopher Ikonomou shares the historic origins of the nation’s first queer publication on a college campus, which didn’t always serve the entire LGBTQ+ community but has grown toward fostering stronger inclusivity.

Read more about the student magazine in a Q&A from UCLA Newsroom

‘See the Bigger Picture with Zackary Drucker’

Filmmaker and artist Zackary Drucker reveals how the use of archival materials from the Outfest UCLA Legacy Project collection, the largest publicly accessible collection of LGBTQ+ moving images in the world, enabled her to construct new stories and bring hidden trans histories to light.

Watch the interview from the UCLA Film and Television Archive

Support for gender-neutral option on state IDs affected by political orientation, social context

A UCLA study finds that LGBTQ+ and feminist activists — many of whom also identified as nonbinary, transgender or queer — support the addition of an “X” as a third gender option on state-issued identification cards.

Read more takeaways from study author Abigail Saguy from UCLA Newsroom

Esteban Arellano named artist-in-residence in new UCLA program

The UCLA Film & Television Archive selects Esteban Arellano as the inaugural holder of a residence aimed at providing resources and mentorship for emerging visual storytellers. Arellano, whose work is “rooted at the crossroads of Brown and queer life,” will looks to the archive’s collections to construct counter-maps of Los Angeles using visual representation as both injustice and liberation.

Read about Arellano and the program from the UCLA Television and Film Archive

Queer Prom: Fantasy is a radical reality

Step inside 2024’s Queer Prom and hear from Bruins who attended about why the event has historically served as an outlet for fostering self-expression and celebrating “queer spirit” at UCLA. The annual tradition, hosted by one of the Hill’s living-learning communities, strives to provide a safe space while celebrating diversity and showcasing elaborate costumes.

Read more about the event’s performances and guests from OutWrite

UCLA students promote inclusive birding with LGBTQ+ pride event

The Bruin Birding Club hosted its first bird-themed LGBTQ+ Pride Festival, centering the program around why birding can benefit all. Organizers aimed to provide space and support for LGBTQ+ people and highlight the mental health benefits of birding.

Read more about the event from the Audubon Society

Hammer hosts industry leaders to discuss queer representation in media

Novelist, playwright, nonfiction writer and screenwriter Sarah Schulman joins Carolyn Strauss, former HBO president and television producer (“Game of Thrones,” “Treme,” “Chernobyl”) at the Hammer Museum at UCLA for a discussion about queer representation in film and television.

Listen to the talk from “The Hammer Channel”