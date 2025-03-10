UCLA alumnus Cindy Montañez remembered for championing environmental justice

A tribute program on campus honored the late California assemblywoman’s legacy of community activism — activism that made her one of the first Latina women to hold leadership roles in politics and environmental organizations.

Read more about Montañez’s environmental advocacy work from UCLA Newsroom

Top films’ diversity in decline even as moviegoers worldwide want more

Women surpassed even their pre-pandemic numbers as they reached their highest share of lead actors yet. But they are still held back behind the camera, according to the latest new Hollywood Diversity Report.

Read more the report’s deep dive into movies, television and audiences from UCLA Newsroom

Coltrane on Coltrane: An Oral History

Vocalist Michelle Coltrane, daughter of Alice Coltrane, joined harpist Brandee Younger for a program that’s part talk, part performance, celebrating the late jazz musician and devotional leader. Oral histories and biographical stories are intended to come to life through music during the program, which took place Feb. 18.

Watch the program from the Hammer Museum at UCLA

She’s a first-generation college student who wants to give others the gift of education

During her time as an undergraduate at UCLA, Sarahy Torres conducted pláticas — a Chicana/Latina feminist research methodology — with farm-working women to learn more about their level of access to food resources, particularly when they first began working in agriculture as newly arrived immigrants.

Read how Torres is getting more students from farm-working backgrounds enrolled in college from UCLA Newsroom

Meg Cychosz is expanding the universe of language development research

As the leader of UCLA’s Speech and Cognitive Development Lab, Meg Cychosz studies how children from a wide range of backgrounds learn speech and language from their environments.

Read more about Cychosz’s research from UCLA Newsroom

A bird’s best friend

Nurit Katz, UCLA’s inaugural chief sustainability officer, is also a current UCLA doctoral student in ecology and evolutionary biology, which will earn her triple Bruin status. She draws deep inspiration from nature — and hopes you will too

Read Katz’s message to Bruins about connecting with nature from UCLA Newsroom

A rapidly growing and young Latina electorate is becoming a key voting bloc

Leading up to the 2024 election, research from the Latina Futures 2050 Lab at UCLA highlighted the electoral power of Latinas in battleground states, as well as how Latinas’ participation in critical issues such as reproductive rights has already begun shaping the political landscape.

Read more about the research brief from UCLA Newsroom

With a heritage of hard work, UCLA alumna reports from football’s front lines

As the San Francisco 49ers’ team reporter, Lindsey Pallares leans into her skills as an interviewer, which she’s honed in the years since she graduated from UCLA. Now, Pallares wants to show aspiring Latina journalists that they can be media professionals, too.

Read more about Pallares’ path into the world of sports journalism from UCLA Newsroom

Spirit of resilience defines Bruin translating research into care

Youstina Labib watched her mother step in as breadwinner following her father’s illness, defying the odds of Arab tradition and showing her daughters the power of resilience. Now, inspired by her mother and her father’s medical journey, the recently graduated Bruin is hoping to grow a much-needed female presence in cardiology.

Read more about Labib’s experience from UCLA Newsroom