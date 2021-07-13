Allegra Fuller Snyder, former chair of UCLA’s dance department, and former director of the world arts and cultures interdisciplinary program (merged in 1995 to create the UCLA Department of World Arts and Cultures/Dance), died Sunday, July 11. She was 93.

Snyder’s research areas included performance dance, dance ethnology, dance therapy, and film as a method of preserving and documenting dance.

An early advocate of dance preservation on film for use in education, Snyder produced historical films about Mary Wigman and about Baroque dance, and a performance dance film about Margalit Oved Marshall. Her husband, film documentarian Robert Snyder, cooperated with her in the making of an ethnographic film about the Philippine dance troupe Bayanihan. She was a key consultant on “Dancing” for Thirteen WNET.

