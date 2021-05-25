Dr. William Hinds, professor emeritus of the department of environmental health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, died of pulmonary fibrosis at his Alamo, California, home on May 14. He was 82.

Hinds was the first chair of the environmental health sciences department after the school’s departmentalization in 1989 and served until 1991. He became principal investigator and director of the NIOSH Southern California Education and Research Center in 2000 and served in that role until his retirement in 2009.

In addition, Hinds was the program director of the UCLA Industrial Hygiene Program from 1982 to his retirement in 2009. And he co-directed the UCLA component of the NIEHS Southern California Environmental Health Center with colleague Dr. John Froines. Hinds was also a member of the UCLA EPA Particle Center, headed by Froines, from 1999 to 2009.

Hinds’ primary research area was fundamental and applied research related to aerosols and industrial hygiene controls of airborne contaminants, including respiratory protection.

