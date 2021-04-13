John McNeil, UCLA professor emeritus of education, died on April 10 at the age of 101. The scholar of reading and international development arrived at UCLA in 1956 to lead the Teacher Education Program and was a World War II veteran who served as a gunnery officer on board the USS Achernar, a cargo ship that was deployed in the Battle of Normandy on June 6, 1944, with Gen. Omar Bradley and Gen. Courtney Hodges on board.

Since 2016, McNeil had been co-teaching a course on international development and entrepreneurial philanthropy with Octavio Pescador, in which UCLA undergraduates worked on projects to address issues including health, the environment and reducing inequality. The co-instructors were planning to resume the course this spring.

Christina “Tina” Christie, UCLA Wasserman Dean of the UCLA School of Education & Information Studies, recalls her colleague and friend.

“John McNeil first walked into Moore Hall in 1956. I imagine that he began his work at UCLA with the same curiosity and care that he showed even just last week, during his final days with us,” she said. “He was unassuming, never wanting attention to be focused on him. Indeed, he much preferred to talk about an issue he read and was reflecting upon in a manuscript you had written. He never stopped thinking about how to make education better for children, their families and communities. He admired teachers and teaching.

“He loved Ed&IS — he loved us, his colleagues and students. We inspired him and he was so grateful for that. I loved asking him about ‘all the news that’s fit to print’ in the day’s New York Times, as he would so often provide a preview of an article I hadn’t yet read. I always walked away from John smiling. And I know that is how he left Moore Hall on his final day at UCLA. Thank you, John, for sharing with us your life well-lived.”

“John was lifelong learning incarnate,” said Pescador, senior research associate at Juárez and Associates and founding research associate of the UCLA Paulo Freire Institute. “He was an infallibly cheerful educator who taught many of us, often in Moore Hall’s hallways, how to read the world and make it better. His profound love for humanity propelled his journey across the centuries from his Navy officer days to his last lecture on March 31, 2021. A professor, gentleman and friend who taught and learned until the end.”

John Donald McNeil was born on Oct. 29, 1919, in Cherokee, Iowa, to Elizabeth Scott (McCulloch) McNeil and George McNeil. He had three sisters, Helen and Maxine McNeil, who both died in childhood from the 1918 influenza epidemic, and Margaret Cotton, with whom he was very close until her death in 1987.

McNeil’s family moved to California to find a better life in the wake of the Great Depression and settled in San Diego. In 1940, he first set foot on the UCLA campus to enlist in the U.S. Navy, at what was then a recruitment center in the Men’s Gym. His naval career included serving as executive officer during the Battle of Okinawa, commander of Amphibious Group One and keeper of the military war diary during the Korean War, and commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve. McNeil received four battle stars for his duty on board USS Achernar, USS New York, and MS Stephen Field, and he retired from the military after serving as commander of the underwater demolition team in the U.S. Navy.

After returning home to San Diego, McNeil taught at a combination junior-senior high school that he helped to establish in 1947, and he wrote instructional materials for local school districts. His students were from families who had migrated west during the Dust Bowl era of the 1930s, as his family had moved from Iowa to find better opportunities during the Great Depression.

In his teaching, McNeil often focused on the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a document adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1948 that sought to prevent the atrocities that took place during World War II. The document also represented a guarantee to basic human rights, including the right to work in just, favorable conditions; the right to education and the benefits of cultural freedom and scientific progress; and the right to the highest attainable standards of physical and mental well-being.

At UCLA, McNeil was co-director of the Teacher Education Program, along with Jesse Bond. McNeil taught curriculum and instruction, specializing in the advancement of literacy, mathematics and educational evaluation. In addition, his interest in the development of bilingual materials led him to work as a consultant with schools throughout the United States, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Guatemala and Mexico.

McNeil was the author of “Contemporary Curriculum” (2014), “Curriculum: The Teacher’s Initiative (2002) and “International Development: Challenge and Controversy” (2018).

Last year, UCLA alumnus Bill Roen and his wife, Sue Roen, established the Dr. John McNeil Fund to honor the professor emeritus of education on his 101st birthday. In 2019 — the year of McNeil’s 100th birthday and UCLA’s Centennial — he was honored at Los Angeles City Hall with a proclamation from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and the entire L.A. City Council, as well as with a commendation from Rep. Ted Lieu.

When asked in a 2018 UCLA interview what he was most proud of, McNeil said, “It’s more like … things I’m most grateful for. It’s been the most wonderful experience. Even things that were disheartening — looking back on them, they were really something.

“The people — that’s one thing I am grateful for at UCLA. It’s the humanity, it’s the people, that’s one reason I’m not too concerned about time. They contributed so much to my life, every one of them,” he said. “It’s been a wonderful voyage. It’s people, it’s opportunities, it’s imagination. It’s getting into heaven ahead of time.”

McNeil is survived by his daughters, Heather Larkin, Lisbeth Ceaser and Catherine McNeil; son Juan McNeil; grandchildren Cerena Ceaser and Donald and Kyle Larkin; and great-grandchildren Craig Larkin, who will graduate this year with a bachelor’s in economics, and Ryan Larkin.

To submit a tribute for McNeil, visit this link.