Maryann Jacobi Gray, a social psychologist and former assistant provost at UCLA whose personal experiences spurred her advocacy on behalf of people who unintentionally caused the death of others, died April 1 in Los Angeles of complications from a medical procedure. She was 68.

Gray first came to UCLA in the mid-1980s as a postdoctoral fellow at the School of Education and Information Sciences’ Higher Education Research Institute, where she contributed to groundbreaking research on service learning and student-outcomes assessment, leading to a decades-long academic and administrative career at the university.

Following interludes as a behavioral scientist at the Rand Corp. and associate vice provost at the University of Southern California, Gray would return to UCLA, serving for nearly 10 years as assistant provost under Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Scott Waugh, until her retirement in 2017. Universally respected as an administrator, Gray helped to advance university planning, support faculty and students, and implement key initiatives across virtually every academic unit on campus during her tenure.

“Maryann was a light who brought joy to every interaction,” said Yolanda Gorman, senior advisor and chief of staff to Chancellor Gene Block. “Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting her was left touched by her intellect, her wit, her generosity of spirit and her wicked sense of humor. Our lives are better for having known her.”

Gray was born on Oct. 29, 1954, and grew up in Westchester County, New York. An outstanding student, she received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Duke University and undertook graduate studies in clinical psychology at Miami University of Ohio before earning her doctorate in social ecology from UC Irvine.

In 1977, while living in Ohio, Gray’s life was forever changed when she accidentally hit and killed an 8-year-old boy with her car. Years later, she would share her story publicly on National Public Radio and launch the website Accidental Impacts, which would grow into the Hyacinth Fellowship, a nonprofit that provides a healing space and resources for others who have unintentionally killed or seriously injured someone. Her efforts were highlighted in major media outlets, from the New Yorker and NPR to the BBC, and she continued to speak to audiences about her experiences.

After retirement, Gray devoted much of her time and energy to the Hyacinth Fellowship and her creative writing endeavors. At the time of her death, she was working on a book, “Accidental Killing: A Survivor’s Handbook,” with fellowship co-founder Chris Yaw.

“I think the way we get over trauma is by reaching out and contributing and helping,” Gray said in an interview with the BBC in 2018. “I don’t think I’ll ever be at peace with the fact that I killed a child … but I can say that doesn’t have to define who I am today. Who I am today is a person who is trying to help other people, to learn, to reach out, to be a good friend, to be a loving family member.”

Gray is survived by her sister Jan Stewart, her brother-in-law David Stewart, her former husband Glen Gray, a niece and nephew, cousins, and her close friend John Chebultz.

Donations in Gray’s memory can be made to the Hyacinth Fellowship.

