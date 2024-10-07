Robert “Bob” Rosen, professor emeritus and former dean of the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, passed away on Oct. 2, 2024. He was 84.

An educator, critic, preservationist and historian, Rosen was instrumental in growing the UCLA Film & Television Archive into the world’s largest university-based repository of original film and television materials, a legacy he built over 30 years. As founding director, his vision and dedication ensured that generations of scholars, filmmakers, colleagues and audiences had access to these invaluable resources. In 1999, Rosen was appointed dean of TFT, a role he would serve for a decade. He established the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television Online Program, creating global access to world-class education opportunities. Rosen delivered scholarly talks about film criticism, media history and film curation and was widely published.

“Bob was a transformative figure at UCLA, and his contributions to the field of film and television education, as well as his leadership here at the School of Theater, Film and Television, have left an indelible mark on our community,” TFT Dean Brian Kite said. “Bob’s impact on the global film community was profound, and his legacy will continue to shape the industry for years to come.”

Rosen held numerous leadership positions, including as founding director of the National Center for Film and Video Preservation at the American Film Institute. He also served on the executive committee of the International Federation of Film Archives, as a member of the National Film Preservation Board of the Library of Congress, and as a board member of the Stanford Theatre Foundation and the Geffen Playhouse. He was a film critic for KCRW National Public Radio for 10 years and an active member of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. Rosen played a key role in the formation of the Film Foundation and was the founding chair of the Film Foundation’s Archivists Advisory Council.

“A titan of the film community, Bob elevated the field of archiving by championing training and advocating for the preservation of moving image media in all forms, from classic Hollywood to independent productions,” said May Hong HaDuong, associate university librarian and director of the Archive, a division of UCLA Library. “With advocacy, passion and an indomitable spirit, Bob played a pivotal role in transforming the UCLA Film & Television Archive into the world-class institution it is today.”

Rosen was recognized by the French government as an Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters and was honored with the International Documentary Association Career Achievement Award for Scholarship and Preservation. In 2008, he received the Film Foundation’s John Huston Award for his significant contributions to film preservation and restoration.