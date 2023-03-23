With more than 80,000 people on campus on any given day, keeping UCLA’s roadways and walkways safe is a top priority. UCLA Transportation and UCLA Facilities Management are continuing to make improvements to enhance safety for pedestrians, cyclists, scooter riders and all other users of “active transportation.”

To prioritize pedestrian safety, new stenciling and signage have been placed on Bruin Walk and Bruin Plaza, emphasizing them as campus dismount zones — areas where all wheeled devices must be dismounted and walked. Stenciling is located at the west entrance to Bruin Walk adjacent to The Hill, and the north and south entrances to Bruin Plaza. In addition, signage featuring Joe Bruin is located at the four main entrances to Bruin Walk and Bruin Plaza.

UCLA Transportation is also continuing to expand infrastructure to serve people on bikes and other wheeled devices. Recent upgrades include a bike lane on Charles E. Young Drive South behind the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Speed cushions have also been installed on Strathmore Place, to reduce the speed of traffic but without impeding emergency vehicles. Since the installation of the speed cushions, eastbound vehicle speeds have been reduced by 5% and westbound vehicle speeds have decreased by 22%.

