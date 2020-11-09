UCLA will observe International Education Week (IEW) — an initiative of the U.S. departments of state and education — in a virtual format from Nov. 16 to 20. Although the global pandemic has led to unprecedented challenges, UCLA staff, students and faculty are hard at work to make the annual event a reality, as the IEW video and featured events flyer demonstrate.

This year’s virtual International Education Week, or IEW, will include traditional events and activities from the past four years. There are also creative new events adapted for a virtual platform; see the event listings on UCLA’s IEW website.

As in previous years, the signature event will be the annual UCLA Global Conversation. This year Anna Spain Bradley, UCLA vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion, will speak on “Global Racism and the Role of Education” on Nov. 18 at 4 p.m., followed by a discussion with Cindy Fan, vice provost for international studies and global engagement.

Student activities during the week will include a global trivia contest on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. and a Conversation Café on Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. Both events offer an opportunity for U.S. and international UCLA students to engage informally with one another.

The team that organizes International Education Week at UCLA believes that international education and exchange are more important now than ever, reaffirming its solidarity with UCLA’s international students and scholars. Led by the UCLA International Institute, the team is composed of units that directly support those students and scholars, together with all students who participate in study abroad programs and conduct research abroad: the Dashew Center for International Students and Scholars, UCLA Residential Life, UCLA Library and UCLA Study Abroad.