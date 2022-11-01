The UCLA International Institute will lead a campus celebration of International Education Week (IEW), an initiative of the U.S. departments of state and education, from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10.

With support from 27 campus units, IEW 2022 will offer students, faculty and staff a broad range of events and activities, from martial arts workshops and art exhibits to lectures on international politics and international career events.

Participants will have opportunities to:

learn about international educational programs, research opportunities and scholarships

discover diverse potential career paths and interact with alumni working in the international sphere

enjoy activities reflecting the wide range of global cultures at UCLA

participate in discussions with students, faculty and university leaders on issues of global significance

Celebrated each fall at college campuses throughout the nation, the week highlights the importance of international education and exchange for U.S. students and campuses.

The International Institute supports a campus ecosystem that educates UCLA students to become global citizens. The institute offers a broad range of undergraduate degree programs in international studies (global studies, global health, international and area studies, international development, international migration), plus three M.A. programs (African, East Asian and Latin American studies). It also hosts 27 individual centers and programs dedicated to education and research on specific world regions and global issues, which regularly offer free public events.

Read the full article about International Education Week.