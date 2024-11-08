The UCLA International Institute will lead the campus’s annual celebration of International Education Week on November 18–22. A nationwide initiative of the U.S. departments of state and education, the week highlights the importance of international education and exchange, including the invaluable contributions of international students and scholars to our college campuses.

With support from 21 UCLA sponsors and the participation of units across campus, International Education Week offers a range of events and activities, from musical and cultural performances to lectures on global issues to international career workshops and martial arts classes.

Participants will have opportunities to:

Learn about international educational programs, research and scholarships.

Discover a wide range of global volunteer and career opportunities.

Enjoy performances and activities reflecting the diversity of global cultures at UCLA.

Participate in discussions on issues of global significance with faculty, staff, university leaders and students of diverse heritages, as well as international students and alumni.

The week’s activities reflect the global reach of UCLA and its mission of deepening its impact globally and locally in Los Angeles, one of the world’s most diverse megacities. Our university’s “glocal” vision helps connect local communities to the world and vice versa. For example, research conducted on campus — whether in the College or in our professional schools — has an impact on people in Los Angeles and across the globe.

Our university’s diverse student body, faculty and staff bring deep connections to world cultures to UCLA campus life and the city of Los Angeles, connections that are mirrored by active UCLA Alumni Association networks around the world.

The International Institute supports a campus ecosystem that educates UCLA students to become global citizens in today’s complex world, offering a broad range of undergraduate degree programs in international studies (global studies, global health, international and area studies, international development, international migration) and three master’s programs (African, East Asian and Latin American studies). It also hosts 27 individual centers and programs dedicated to education and research on specific world regions and global issues, which offer a robust public events program.