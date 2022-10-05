Julie Koerner, assistant adjunct professor of architecture and urban design at the UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture, has been awarded the department’s Charles Moore Traveling Studio prize for her research studio “Fit for the Future: 3D Printed Sustainable Building Skins.”

Throughout the 2022-2023 academic year, Koerner’s studio will investigate the connections between fashion and the “skins” of buildings, researching how future building skins may be innovated with sustainability and extreme climates in mind.

Koerner plans to use the award to travel to Vienna this winter, where she and her students will investigate digital fabrication sites as well as the architectural history and aesthetics of the city.

The Charles Moore Traveling Studio award was established in 2004 to commemorate architect Charles Moore’s commitment to teaching, and to honor his belief in the unique importance of the study of place to the practice of architecture.

Koerner’s year-long research studio “Fit for the Future” will investigate the relationship of fashion and building “skins,” and research how buildings of the future can have skins that are performative and multi-functional, and that are 3D-printed with innovative sustainable materials.

Read the full story about Koerner’s award on the UCLA Arts website.