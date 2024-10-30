That’s so L.A.! Dr. Julio Frenk is still two months away from being officially installed as the seventh chancellor of UCLA, but the global health leader and former national secretary of health for Mexico made a special trip to Hollywood last week to be honored by Time magazine as one of the nation’s top Latino leaders.

Frenk was one of 17 honorees, including actors, playwrights, corporate executives and others, selected by Time for their influence and leadership in their respective fields — among them comedian George Lopez, Olympic gold medalist Hezly Rivera and political strategist Ana Navarro.

Frenk was accompanied on the red carpet by his wife, Felicia Knaul, a renowned health economist and global health advocate.

Read more about the event on the Time magazine website.