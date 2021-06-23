UCLA alumnus Mark Krause has been appointed associate vice chancellor and chief compliance and audit officer.



Krause will serve as UCLA’s principal advisor to campus leadership on ethics, compliance and audit matters. He is responsible for developing and overseeing the campus’s compliance and audit program, and for ensuring that UCLA management is accountable for maintaining compliance with applicable laws, regulations and policies.



Krause comes to UCLA from Warner Bros. Entertainment, where he was vice president and chief compliance officer. From 2002 to 2011, he was as an assistant U.S. attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. During his time as a federal prosecutor, Krause was deputy chief of cyber and intellectual property in the crimes section, where he investigated and prosecuted various cyber and intellectual property crimes.

From 2010 to 2013, Krause taught a seminar on cybercrime as an adjunct professor at the University of Southern California Gould School of Law.



Krause earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Amherst College and his law degree from UCLA, where he was chief articles editor of the UCLA Law Review. He also served as a law clerk to the Hon. David R. Thompson and the Hon. William D. Keller.



Krause reports jointly to Chancellor Gene Block and to the senior vice president of ethics, compliance and audit services at the University of California Office of the President.



“I am confident that with his impressive career in both the public and private sectors — and with his deep experience in some of the most critical areas facing higher education today including cyber security and the protection of intellectual property — Mark will be a tremendous addition to our team,” Block wrote in an email announcement.