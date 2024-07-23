The annual McNair Scholars Conference, which takes place July 24–26, is expected to draw hundreds of students from universities across the U.S. to campus, highlighting UCLA’s commitment to academic excellence and undergraduate research.

This year’s keynote speakers are Gaye Theresa Johnson, associate professor of African American studies, and Alvine Kamaha, the Keith and Cecilia Terasaki professor of Physical Sciences.

“The conference is a chance for students to share their research and connect with fellow McNair Scholars from across the country who share similar goals of continuing on to graduate school and ultimately diversifying the doctorate,” said Alice Ho, director of the McNair Scholars Program at UCLA.

The event, hosted by UCLA Division of Undergraduate Education’s Academic Advancement Program and the UCLA Graduate Division, will be held at the UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center. Students will present their research, attend graduate school preparation workshops, meet with graduate program representatives, and can tour UCLA as well as other Southern California universities.

Named in honor of astronaut Ronald E. McNair, the McNair Scholars Program helps support students from diverse backgrounds pursue advanced degrees and careers in academia. Through mentorship, research opportunities and professional development, the program aims to provide participants with the skills and confidence needed to succeed in higher education.

“Being a McNair Scholar has given me the opportunity to make my dreams of graduate school a reality,” said Kahlila Williams, a fourth-year sociology and African American studies double major. “I am conducting research as a part of this program, actively navigating the grad school application process and preparing my materials in advance. I know I want to continue my education by getting a Ph.D. in education.”

Learn more about some of the scholars presenting at this year’s conference — in their own words.

Sydney Do

English major

My research project “Mary’s Kitchen and The Hub OC: Narratives of Community, Support, and Deservingness at Homeless Service Organizations” examines a one-of-a-kind case study in which a nonprofit volunteer-and-donation-based soup kitchen called Mary’s Kitchen was replaced by a professionalized government-funded day center called The Hub OC over the City of Orange’s accusations of Mary’s Kitchen “enabling homelessness” and increasing crime. Through interviews with unhoused folks themselves, I investigate (1) how two homeless service organizations, Mary’s Kitchen and The Hub OC, facilitated empowering changes and increased well-being among participants in similar and different ways, and (2) the extent which institutional discourses on homelessness at Mary’s Kitchen and The Hub shape how unhoused folks view the causes of homelessness.

The most rewarding part of being a McNair Scholar is being able to spotlight my research in the experiences and knowledge of unhoused folks, whose voices have been dimmed more than ever by the Supreme Court ruling that legalized the criminalization of unhoused folks for sleeping in public spaces. Additionally, it’s an amazing opportunity to meet and work with folks who are actively trying to engage in systemic critique and change. We’re in this counterspace together to get the voices of marginalized communities out there.

Kahlila Williams

Sociology and African American studies double major, community engagement and social change minor

My research project “A Step Forward Toward Equity: Examining Youth Organizing toward the passage of the Black Student Achievement Plan” examines the role of youth organizing in creating and implementing the Black Student Achievement Plan in the Los Angeles Unified School District. Initiated in 2021 through student-led grassroots efforts, BSAP redirected funds from the school police budget to community-based initiatives to combat anti-Black racism. Using Youth Participatory Action Research and a qualitative approach, the research explores these youth-led movements’ motivations, strategies and outcomes in advocating for educational equity for Black students.

The most rewarding part of conducting research as a McNair Scholar has been being able to focus on a topic of my own interest. As a youth organizer/leader, this allows me to help pass BSAP and merge my passion for activism with rigorous academic research while contributing to a better understanding of the impact of youth-led organizing and how to address issues of racial inequality in education.

Katherine Angeles Jimenez

Psychology major

My research project “Do Imposters Belong?: A Mixed-Methods Study on First-Generation, Latinx Students Experiences with Sense of Belonging, Imposter Syndrome and Mental Health at 4-Year Universities” is focused on investigating the relationship between sense of belonging and imposter syndrome, and how these two factors contribute to poor mental health outcomes (e.g., levels of anxiety or depression) in first-generation Latinx students at four-year universities. My project utilizes a mixed-methods design by drawing data from the Healthy Minds Study (Healthy Minds Network, 2007–23) and conducting qualitative structured interviews with students regarding their overall experiences within the campus climate at UCLA.

Participating in the McNair Research Scholar Program has been a profoundly rewarding experience. The mentorship and support I have received from my faculty mentor Denise Chavira and Ph.D. student Daniel Saravia has been invaluable in growing and shaping my aspirations as a researcher in clinical psychology. Additionally, it has given me and like-minded scholars a platform to advocate for social justice and change across various disciplines through our research. This program has not only been fulfilling in our collective pursuit of these greater goals as aspiring researchers, but it has also nurtured a deep sense of community and belonging through the nationwide initiative that is the McNair Scholars Research Program.

Monica Benros De Barros

Sociology major, double minor in African American studies and in community engagement and social change

My research project is called “Overcoming Disability: Untangling the Stigma of Invisible Diverse Ability; First-Generation Students who Identify as Black and Having a Diverse Ability in Community College Spaces.” Black students who are the first in their families to attend college are often overlooked — much like the 1 in 5 Americans who have a disability — and routinely confront gatekeeping of suitable educational options that hinder advancement. The concept of intersectionality in higher education arises from the necessity to comprehend the interconnectedness of individuals’ experiences and life opportunities; yet, so little is known about the specific experiences of first-generation Black students who identify as having an invisible diverse ability. My research focuses on the ways in which these students navigate and negotiate community college spaces and how they reclaim their identities and autonomy.

The most rewarding part of conducting research as a McNair Scholar has been having a ‘large team’ of peers, mentors and advisors to me. The program houses a wealth of knowledge in its mentors, advisors, directors and lecturers. It was the best decision I made at UCLA.

Isaias Cruz

Sociology major, education and Chicana/o studies double minor

The title of my research project is “Undocumented: Navigating Financial Challenges in California Community Colleges.” My research explores how undocumented students face significant challenges in pursuing higher education in the California Community College system, primarily due to limited access to financial aid and employment opportunities. This study delves into the experiences of these students, who have restricted access to the Cal Grant and resort to “under the table” jobs to fund their education.

The most rewarding part of conducting research as a McNair Scholar is the opportunity to give a voice and platform to a community I hold dearly.